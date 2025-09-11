The Curse of the Black Mingo – by W.W. Brock

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

The dark, stagnant water of the Black Mingo Swamp holds many secrets, some of them evil. When young sharecropper boys stumble onto a treasure that the swamp had hidden for over a century, their lives are tragically changed. One loses his arm, one loses hope, and both lose their parents. One will blame a curse while the other counts his blessings. The Curse of the Black Mingo tells a gripping tale that follows these two boys as they are plucked by tragic circumstances from their sharecropper existence and thrust into the high society of Charleston, South Carolina in 1911.

Reviews:

“I stayed up all night and read “The Curse of the Black Mingo”. It has been years since I was so enthralled by a book that I could not put it down until the end.”

– Trish

“Holy Crap! This is the best novel that I’ve ever read!”

– Hanna

“I could NOT put this book down! Suspense follows Lily Abercrombie and her young nephews from page 1 until the very end. I especially enjoyed the high seas adventures mid-way through the book and, toward the end of this excellent, exciting read, I was torn. Should I keep reading and be really, really tired tomorrow? Or, should I save the last few pages as a reward for myself after I work tomorrow? I couldn’t help myself. I had to keep reading to see how it ended! I drank extra-strong coffee the next morning. But, while I was sipping my steaming mug, I ordered the author’s other books, and they’ll be arriving shortly! W.W. Brock is now my FAVORITE author!”

– Angela

“You NEVER let a reader down!!!”

– Tom

“Finished reading The Curse of the Black Mingo. I really enjoyed it and think it is your best book yet – you are quite the accomplished yarn spinner, and I hope you will continue your writings.”

– Ron

“He really NEVER lets a reader down! Best writer I know!”

– Janette

“I’m reading this book right now and I LOVE IT!! Non-stop suspense!! 🙂 GREAT setting and characters, too!”

– Angie

“I just finished the curse of the Black Mingo, And I really enjoyed it! I look forward to the next one!”

– Kathy

“I got it loaded and am about 12 chapters into it in just about an hour. I had some kid stuff keep me from getting into it last night, but I am enjoying it immensely. Thank you for letting me read it!”

– Melissa

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

W.W. Brock has been hunting and fishing the wilderness areas of the United States for over sixty years. A strongly committed Christian, he is also a United States Navy Veteran of the Viet Nam era and an avid outdoors man. W.W. has run charter and commercial fishing vessels off the coast of South Carolina and worked oil field crew boats in the Gulf of America. Retired and currently living near Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, his heart is in the Carolinas with his ministry work.

