The Whispered Shout: Hear God’s Secrets in Your Story – by David J. Pontzer

About the Book

This book is about treasure finding.

It is a collection of engaging stories from the author’s life. His experiences and passion for science and engineering led him to Jesus, launching a lifelong pursuit of the what, why, and how God’s kingdom operates in our daily lives.

This life-changing account of his journey and the many practical discoveries he made along the way will impact anyone unsure or skeptical of who God is and what His plan is for their life.

For the believer, a deeper understanding of the kingdom of God is revealed. This book addresses the fundamental questions of why we exist and what our lives are meant for.

The stories and the secrets of God to be found in each of them are arranged as a 40-day devotional. Each day, a “breadcrumb” of truth leads the reader on a journey of discovery. A journey of growing intimacy with God and a deeper understanding of the kingdom Jesus commands us to seek.

Review:

In The Whispered Shout, Pontzer joins the analytical with the supernatural. His book is packed with wisdom and invites us to perceive faith in a new light.

– Pastor Ethan Bricker

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

David Pontzer is retired and lives in Michigan. His experience as a Christian, husband, father, and manager drives his passion for sharing what he has learned about the secrets of God. David holds a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and enjoyed a fun career with Mars Inc.

