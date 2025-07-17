BOSS BATTLE: Strategies to Lose Weight by Das Smith MPH

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

BOSS BATTLE Strategies is a no-nonsense approach to healthy weight loss. Action strategies are shared to help you tailor your lifestyle to achieve better results. The approach includes how to activate your mindset, Christian principles, and BOSS BATTLE Strategies.

These strategies were used by generals who won historical wars. Das creatively interwove these BOSS BATTLE Strategies into a comprehensive approach that is needed to help with sustainable weight loss.

If you are stuck on the diet roller coaster of life, let this be your last stop. Extreme diets can be harmful and are not sustainable. The unique holistic approach is used to address roadblocks keeping you addicted to ill-advised methods.

You need a comprehensive plan that includes time management tips, how to eat on the run, reduce fat intake, steps to control your appetite, and meal planning guides. Additionally, there are several tasty plant-based recipes to enhance your eating pleasure. Take control and be boss of your life and win the battle.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Das has authored several books on diet and health. One book reached the best-seller list on Amazon featuring her award-winning macaroni and cheese recipe featured in Real Health magazine. She is a registered dietitian sharing science-based information to help you achieve total wellness.

