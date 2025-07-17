The Vanity Factor: Beauty Inside & Out – A Guide for Aesthetic Surgery From A To Z – by Sherri Andrews

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Beauty and wellness are a billion-dollar industry. We all want to look and feel good to be our best selves. Inner beauty is as much or more important than outer beauty and taking care of “us” is an everyday practice. There are so many choices out there so how do you choose the best option?

This book is a guide to esthetic procedures in the “big seven” countries (Turkey, Thailand, Mexico, Colombia, S. Korea, Brazil, India) that offer the best quality at the best price. This can be from 70 to 90 percent less than you would pay in the U.S. for the same or better quality of care… often with a free vacation thrown in. It includes interviews and real-life experience of hundreds of men and women of various nationalities, from all walks of life, who have elected to have an aesthetic procedure abroad, including the author’s own personal experience. The book includes a detailed listing of some of the best clinics and hospitals in the “big seven” countries involved in the medical tourism field. It also includes highlights of tourism in each of these countries. Additionally, you will find an esthetic procedure glossary at the back of the book. The guide is not limited just to aesthetic procedures, but also restorative surgeries like hip or knee replacement among many others, which make these countries an excellent medical tourism option.

About the Author

Author Sherri Andrews has worked as a staff writer for a magazine in Washington D.C., a flight attendant, a journalism teacher, and a professional sailor. For the past two years she has been sailing and living aboard her 50-foot catamaran, “Nautical Adventures” with her little pug Lolita. This is her second book.

