Telkin, The Rogue: Book 1 of “Telkin” Series – by R.L. Pool

My name is Sidney Billingworth Garner. With a name like that, you’d think I was something special, right?
Not so much.
I’m one of those you hear about who, at the age of twenty… something… sits in his mother’s basement, spends her money and plays video games on a computer system she bought for me. I’m a short, fat, ugly little troll who goes into the games, rips off my companions, causes trouble and… just annoys everybody!
At least that’s who I used to be.
One day I’m sitting at my computer starting up a new game that just came out, with every intention of screwing with everyone I meet in there, and…
There is a storm. There is a flash. There is a boom. There I am… not!
I’m now inside the game trying desperately to survive. With no one left to help, I’m on my own… and I can’t get back to the cabin to save myself!
Sidney Billingsworth Garner doesn’t exist in here. Only me… and a world intent on killing me. I need to find a way outta here!
But then… there’s Addy. She needs me… here. So, until I can get my butt back to my gaming chair, I’m gonna do what I can to… protect her. For now, I’m not Sidney.
I’m Telkin, the Rogue.
More Books From this Author:
- NEVERMORE…
With intimate knowledge of the dark web…skills used to develop better security software for her multi-billion-dollar corporation…Victoria Dahl finds those who steal children’s lives and souls. Then, her more lethal skills come into play.
- Quoth The Raven: “…I am the Raven.”
When a pedophile ring attempts to capture one of her young friends, Vickie turns her wrath on them. Her vengeance is devastating, deadly and permanent. They should have remained in the shadows to avoid detection. Now they are prey to… The Raven.
- Hell’s Blade
The question is not whether LT Sarah MacLocklin is ready to walk the dark corridors of Hell to the Gates of Heaven. The question is…are they ready for her?!
- Redemption Quest: Book 2 of “Hell’s Blade” Series
Whisked from being buried alive in Afghanistan to a strange ruin called Atrial, Patricia Langstrom, young archeologist, was given a choice. Stay, find the reason for the destruction, or return to her world with no memory of this one.
- Came a Tapping: “…I am the Raven”
Seven-year-old Faith Carney was again in the hands of monsters… but this time she had a secret. Her bestest friend? The Raven!
- Illani’s Song: Book 3 of “Hell’s Blade” Series
Illani was found in secret chambers within the Lost Citadel. When Holy found her, she spoke of the gods leaving her and her people here and flying away. The link to Atlantis caught Holly’s attention immediately.
- Eye of the Hawk
A young girl finds that she has inherited a fortune, as well as an ancient responsibility. She must choose to become an agent for maintaining life on this planet, or ignore the call and just live a life of ease.
- Mysteries of Alanis: Book 4 of “Hell’s Blade” Series
The Illani led them into secret catacombs within the Lost Citadel. The library told of a civilization that came here from another world. They would have to sail to Alanis where people lived under ancient Chinese feudalism.
About the Author
R.L.Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives and sips coffee on his front porch.
