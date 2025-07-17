Telkin, The Rogue: Book 1 of “Telkin” Series – by R.L. Pool

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

My name is Sidney Billingworth Garner. With a name like that, you’d think I was something special, right?

Not so much.

I’m one of those you hear about who, at the age of twenty… something… sits in his mother’s basement, spends her money and plays video games on a computer system she bought for me. I’m a short, fat, ugly little troll who goes into the games, rips off my companions, causes trouble and… just annoys everybody!

At least that’s who I used to be.

One day I’m sitting at my computer starting up a new game that just came out, with every intention of screwing with everyone I meet in there, and…

There is a storm. There is a flash. There is a boom. There I am… not!

I’m now inside the game trying desperately to survive. With no one left to help, I’m on my own… and I can’t get back to the cabin to save myself!

Sidney Billingsworth Garner doesn’t exist in here. Only me… and a world intent on killing me. I need to find a way outta here!

But then… there’s Addy. She needs me… here. So, until I can get my butt back to my gaming chair, I’m gonna do what I can to… protect her. For now, I’m not Sidney.

I’m Telkin, the Rogue.

About the Author

R.L.Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives and sips coffee on his front porch.

