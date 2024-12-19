The Other Little Black Book by Mel W

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Online dating can be tough, painful, and soul-destroying. The good news is that it doesn’t have to be that way. If you want to improve your online dating efforts, this little black book may be just what you need.

My advice to men on dating apps has always been simple. In an online jungle where people judge a book by its cover, do not waste valuable opportunities to put your best foot forward.

In 2022, 366 million people worldwide used dating apps and sites. Statistics show that over 70% are men. In Australia over 3.2 million use dating apps, 73.9% are men. In a highly competitive arena, men really need to improve their chances of getting a match. It is critical for men on dating apps to put their best foot forward because people judge a book by its cover in an online jungle.

This book will take you from being a dating app benchwarmer to boosting your online presence.

Referred to as the Date Whisperer, Mel W is gaining traction as an expert on online dating tips for men. A Sydney-based author, writer, podcaster, former radio host of Online Dating Hacks, and the founder of Mel W & Co online dating support services, Mel W offers information to build your online confidence. This inspired her third book, The OTHER Little Black Book: Essentials for Men on Dating Apps.

As a single mother, she continues to raise her two sons in Sydney, Australia. Mel contributes to Sydney-based publications and websites and loves exploring creative ideas and topics. Additionally, Mel W serves on the board of Sydney’s largest non-curated venue for visual and performing arts.

About the Author

