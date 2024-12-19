The Other Little Black Book by Mel W

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Online dating can be tough, painful, and soul-destroying. The good news is that it doesn’t have to be that way. If you want to improve your online dating efforts, this little black book may be just what you need.
My advice to men on dating apps has always been simple. In an online jungle where people judge a book by its cover, do not waste valuable opportunities to put your best foot forward.
In 2022, 366 million people worldwide used dating apps and sites. Statistics show that over 70% are men. In Australia over 3.2 million use dating apps, 73.9% are men. In a highly competitive arena, men really need to improve their chances of getting a match. It is critical for men on dating apps to put their best foot forward because people judge a book by its cover in an online jungle.
This book will take you from being a dating app benchwarmer to boosting your online presence.
Referred to as the Date Whisperer, Mel W is gaining traction as an expert on online dating tips for men. A Sydney-based author, writer, podcaster, former radio host of Online Dating Hacks, and the founder of Mel W & Co online dating support services, Mel W offers information to build your online confidence. This inspired her third book, The OTHER Little Black Book: Essentials for Men on Dating Apps.
As a single mother, she continues to raise her two sons in Sydney, Australia. Mel contributes to Sydney-based publications and websites and loves exploring creative ideas and topics. Additionally, Mel W serves on the board of Sydney’s largest non-curated venue for visual and performing arts.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Reviews
American Calamity. In this fast-paced adventure, there is a plethora of action and conflict to appease any adrenaline junkie, as well as an underlying message of hope, resourcefulness, and the dignity of humanity in the face of unspeakable disaster. I thoroughly enjoyed this read and highly recommend it.
– Grant Leishman
American Calamity. Edward S. Pocock III’s writing is both engaging and thought-provoking, effectively capturing the tension and uncertainty of a society on the brink of collapse. The themes of survival, loyalty, and patriotism are woven seamlessly into the narrative, providing depth to the action-packed storyline.
– Foram Vyas
American Calamity. Pocock has crafted a thrilling and thought-provoking story with plenty to offer fans of high-concept and high-action novels. I fell into the dystopian narrative with immediate ease thanks to the immersive and atmospheric language, and the story rooted in current geopolitical tensions made everything feel gripping and eerily plausible.
– K.C. Finn
About the Author
Former radio host of Mixtape and Online Dating Hacks, Mel W is a three-time published author, podcaster, founder of Mel W & Co and is gaining traction as an online dating expert. Mel W contributes to local publications and websites and is a single mum raising two sons in Sydney, Australia.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
American Calamity: The Continentals – by Edward S. Pocock III
Now is the Hour – by Patricia Bragdon
The Other Part of Her – by Kay Aline Turner
Let the Dead Be Dead – by Joe Marshall Hardin
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!