Let the Dead Be Dead – by Joe Marshall Hardin

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
When private detective Walter PKK Montgomery wades into the cold waters of the Nolin River for a birthday weekend of trout fishing, he doesn’t expect to catch a briefcase containing $150,000 in unmarked bills. In the next 36 hours, Walt, his country-singer girlfriend, Belinda, and his partner, Johnny Horoscope, are pursued up and down Interstate 65 by a psychopathic cop and a crooked Kentucky lawyer, and both of them will kill to reclaim the money.
A former Alabama Highway patrolman, Walt knows that a dirty cop is the worst kind of fiend to have on your tail, and when this knife-obsessed, psychopathic killer takes Walt’s girlfriend hostage, Walt must outrun the state police in three states, outwit a crooked Kentucky lawyer, and unravel a twisted plot that ultimately pits him against a perverted judge who has paid to have his own wife kidnapped and killed. To save Belinda and the judge’s wife, Walt must confront the memory of his first wife’s death. Finally, he must find Belinda and overpower the cop before he subjects her to the most hideous torture and death imaginable. $150,000 is not enough money to die for, but all of these characters are ready to kill for it.
Joe Marshall Hardin crafts a thrilling and action-packed ride as Walt races to save his girlfriend and clear his name. This crime thriller races to a dramatic and gun-blazing conclusion.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Joe Marshall Hardin is professor of English and former dean, and teaches film, writing, and literature. He is author of Opening Spaces: Critical Pedagogy and Resistance Theory in Composition, Choices: Situations for College Writing, and has published on writing, food, and sound. Hardin is also a musician and songwriter.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
Cyber Election Meddling: The Impact on Voter Beliefs and Decisions – by Dr. Faton Aliu
So Wolfgang called him Elf Man: A Grass Clan Curse Sequel – by W. J. Hein
Nature vs. Technology – Who’s Winning? – by D. J. Mathews
The Bible of Alternative Medicine – by Ralph La Guardia MD
Select Quotations on the Art of Living – by Tom Lovett
Creating Beautiful Lives: The Ideal Way of Life – A Reunion of Art, Science, and Religion – by Tom Lovett
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!