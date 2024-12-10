The Other Part of Her – by Kay Aline Turner

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
THE OTHER PART OF HER, a Contemporary Romance with twists and turns focuses on the romance between HOPE MADISON, a beautiful college coed, and DREW BARTLETT, the star football player at the University of Colorado. In 1959, during their first meeting, sparks fly and a romance blossoms. Time is short, however, as Drew is embarking upon a career in the U.S. Navy and she is leaving on a family trip to Europe. The anticipation of receiving his letters fuel her during the trip abroad, however, when she returns from the extended vacation, there are no letters from Drew. Hope is baffled by his silence, and his broken promise. She searches for answers, but no explanation can be found and she returns to college heartbroken.
Drew reports to the Navy carrying with him his childhood dreams of being a pilot, however, the disconnect with Hope has dampened his enthusiasm and he wonders how he will be able to execute his duties. Thankfully, life aboard ship takes over and his dream of flying is realized, but he’s still lost without any contact with Hope.
The Madison’s housekeeper, Odie B, intervenes when she sees Hope struggling to make sense of Drew’s disappearance many years after the fact. Odie B wants the truth to be told and the cause of their separation to be disclosed. A secret meeting is arranged.
The many twists and turns in this dynamic love story keeps readers, young and old, turning the pages.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Reviews
“Powerful! Impeccably researched and emotionally enriching.”
– Commander Gary Forsberg US Navy
“This page-turner of love, honor and duty compelled me to laugh, cry and cheer unlike any book read to date. It begs to be reread and gifted to those most dear to us.”
– Connie Sitterly, EdD, Author
“Love letters transport readers and the English language.”
– Travis Vardell, Former English for Gifted Writers
About the Author
Kay Aline Turner never dreamed of writing a book, until a Colorado University professor encouraged her to do so. He planted the seed and today you’re holding the results. Kay resides in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas surrounded by family and friends.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
Let the Dead Be Dead – by Joe Marshall Hardin
Cyber Election Meddling: The Impact on Voter Beliefs and Decisions – by Dr. Faton Aliu
So Wolfgang called him Elf Man: A Grass Clan Curse Sequel – by W. J. Hein
Nature vs. Technology – Who’s Winning? – by D. J. Mathews
The Bible of Alternative Medicine – by Ralph La Guardia MD
Select Quotations on the Art of Living – by Tom Lovett
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!