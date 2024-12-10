The Other Part of Her – by Kay Aline Turner

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

THE OTHER PART OF HER, a Contemporary Romance with twists and turns focuses on the romance between HOPE MADISON, a beautiful college coed, and DREW BARTLETT, the star football player at the University of Colorado. In 1959, during their first meeting, sparks fly and a romance blossoms. Time is short, however, as Drew is embarking upon a career in the U.S. Navy and she is leaving on a family trip to Europe. The anticipation of receiving his letters fuel her during the trip abroad, however, when she returns from the extended vacation, there are no letters from Drew. Hope is baffled by his silence, and his broken promise. She searches for answers, but no explanation can be found and she returns to college heartbroken.

Drew reports to the Navy carrying with him his childhood dreams of being a pilot, however, the disconnect with Hope has dampened his enthusiasm and he wonders how he will be able to execute his duties. Thankfully, life aboard ship takes over and his dream of flying is realized, but he’s still lost without any contact with Hope.

The Madison’s housekeeper, Odie B, intervenes when she sees Hope struggling to make sense of Drew’s disappearance many years after the fact. Odie B wants the truth to be told and the cause of their separation to be disclosed. A secret meeting is arranged.

The many twists and turns in this dynamic love story keeps readers, young and old, turning the pages.

Reviews

“Powerful! Impeccably researched and emotionally enriching.”

– Commander Gary Forsberg US Navy

“This page-turner of love, honor and duty compelled me to laugh, cry and cheer unlike any book read to date. It begs to be reread and gifted to those most dear to us.”

– Connie Sitterly, EdD, Author

“Love letters transport readers and the English language.”

– Travis Vardell, Former English for Gifted Writers

About the Author

Kay Aline Turner never dreamed of writing a book, until a Colorado University professor encouraged her to do so. He planted the seed and today you’re holding the results. Kay resides in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas surrounded by family and friends.

