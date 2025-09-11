Adventures at the Boat Show: The Castro Diaries – by Dale S Robbins

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

In the mid-1990s, a brave young couple retrieved “the Castro Diaries” hidden in a boat on display at the Miami International Boat Show. Almost immediately, they encounter rogue CIA agents, agents of the Cuban Government, and mafia types who also want those diaries. After a harrowing escape, they enter witness protection and spend the next 12 years running from their past adventures!

Almost 30 years later, their teenage son discovers proof of those 12 years of Witness Protection in a banker’s box entitled “The Gap Years 1994-2006.” The young man learns his parents’ past is far more exciting than he could have ever imagined.

Over the next few weeks, he learns more details, falls in love for the first time, and examines his own faith and religious convictions. The story is told through the eyes of what the young man had always believed was a devout The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon) family. Members of the LDS Community will immediately recognize elements of their religion. For individuals of other faiths, it will be an interesting view of one of the nation’s most often misunderstood Christian denominations.

FIVE STARS! Satisfying and thoroughly enjoyable!! As a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints much of this story touched my heart. I laughed, smiled, and outright cried, often. I’ve known the author for 35 years and his latest book did not disappoint. As a former Miamian, I enjoyed reading about my former hometown and its history, and can testify to its accuracy. The story unfolded authentically and the characters ring true, as do the emotions and the satisfying ending. Well done Dale!

– Deb G.

One of the standout aspects of this book is how it combines high-stakes adventure with an insightful look at family and belief.This book has the perfect mix of action, mystery, and heart. Whether you love thrillers, family drama, or just a great adventure, Adventures of the Boat Show is definitely worth the read!

– Ashley DeLancey

In telling the details of the anti-Castro sentiment in Miami, Robbins at times takes a lot of poetic license – at other times, it is as if he had access to our files on Castro, and the Cuban-American community in South Florida.

– Meagan X (retired CIA Officer-name withheld)

Dale Robbins has a long career as an Educator working with a wide variety of High School age students from across the USA and the World. He also served as the General Manager of the Miami International Boat Show…a key location for his latest book.



