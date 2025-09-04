Doctrine is Vital: Essential Food for Christian Living – by Billy M. Murchison, Jr.

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

There is a paradox in the United States and Western society. You can get over 20 different versions of the Holy Bible in print, audio, digital downloads, computer programs and phone apps. We have more Bibles available today than at any other time in human history. Yet, Biblical literacy is at lows not seen since, perhaps, the start of the Reformation! A few examples of this ignorance are in order.

Sodom and Gomorrah were husband and wife according to over half of graduating high school seniors.

‘God helps those who help themselves’ is in the Bible as per 80% of Americans.

Less than 50% of adults can name all four gospels of the New Testament.

Six out of ten Americans cannot name five of the Ten Commandments.

Given that our culture is, in large part, based on the principles and precepts found in the Bible, this is sad. However, the church today is only slightly better than society as a whole. This is tragic! There was a time when all Christian denominations had a catechism. It was basic instruction in the Bible and Christian doctrine.

For at least a generation, sound Biblical doctrine has been minimized and/or ignored with the net results being scores of Christians in ‘spiritual diapers.’ It is like trying to ride a bicycle with a defective front wheel, at best, and no front wheel, at worst. Either way, you do not get to the desired destination.

Biblical doctrine is the front wheel of bicycle of the Christian Life; it provides direction. (The Holy Spirit is the back wheel providing the power.) This book is a call to pastors and churches to return to preaching and teaching of Biblical doctrine. It is a challenge to every Christian to understand basic Biblical doctrine and grow in grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Doctrine is Vital: Essential Food for Christian Living” gives the Biblical reasons why doctrine is important, with supporting Scriptures in their proper context, in our everyday lives. This is NOT a dry theological study, but an easy to read book with illustrations, stories, and fresh insights. It may be what you are looking for in order to have a deeper relationship with God.

My desire is for every child of God to become an “Epic of God’s amazing grace!” If I may use a quote from my first book, “Becoming God’s Epic”: ‘You cannot become God’s Epic without knowing God’s Word!’

May the Lord bless and keep you as you walk down life’s path.

Reviews:

A Valuable Tool in my bag…

like a copy of “The Calvary Road” by Roy Hession. I can see myself keeping a handful of copies to give to people lacking a doctrinal foundation. It will be very useful in leading them to the sure footing on which their faith stands.

I thought that Chapter 3 was an excellent introduction to the triune nature of God. It put Jesus at the center, and the focal point, of our salvation without getting so deeply entangled in the Trinity that some might lose focus. From Chapter 3 forward, I found the rest of the book flowing well through all the basics of Biblical doctrine. Chapter 8 was especially thought provoking because I find it difficult to share things about myself with other believers. By doing so, I cost myself the needed prayers of others in my life. I needed that insight.

I look forward to seeing this book published.

– Mick Douglass

Excellent Job of Explaining…

why doctrine is important in our lives as Christians. It is foundational for all our beliefs, which in turn, are demonstrated by our life choices and lifestyles. It creates the principles that we choose to live out in our daily lives and the consequences we face if they are not present in our habits, decisions, choices, and life. The author takes the application of each of our doctrines of faith and puts them into everyday language for people to understand. I highly recommend this work for every Christian and for their living out their daily walk of faith for this world to see and recognize our Savior, Jesus Christ!

– Clayton Wilbanks

Nailed it!

This book is full of knowledge about the importance of Biblical doctrine in the church. It also contains much wisdom on how this knowledge affects how we live our lives. A very good read.

– Tony Curtis

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Billy M. Murchison, Jr. is a devoted Christian, husband, father, and writer whose passion for God’s Word and His people shines through every page of his work. Unlike many authors in the faith space, Murchison is not a celebrity or theologian. He is a fellow believer who has faced life’s highs and lows with humility and faith. From bearing personal loss to celebrating over 40 years of marriage and raising a family, he brings lived experience and spiritual insight to his writing.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.