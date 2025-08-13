Tessie’s Travels – by Sherry K. Pinchak

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Tessie’s Travels is a captivating historical love story set in the mid-19th century, bridging the opulence of New York City’s 5th Avenue and the Gold Rush of San Francisco. At twenty-four, Tessie escapes from the enslavement of a North Carolina cotton plantation only to find work as a housekeeper in an affluent 5th Avenue household in New York City. Jonathan, her 17-year-old charge, takes on the responsibility of guiding Tessie and his all-female family on a perilous journey, where he encounters a serendipitous and transformative romance.

As the story begins, our beloved Tessie, now eighty-eight and on her deathbed, recounts the experiences of her harsh enslavement on a North Carolina cotton plantation, her remarkable journey to the opulence of New York City in 1838 at the age of twenty-four after bounty hunters killed her parents, and her time on a steamship from New York Harbor, around Cape Horn, to San Francisco.

During her travels, she recalls how Jonathan finds himself in an impossible position, forced to become the head of a family solely made up of women after his father, a sea captain, is killed by pirates. This familial dynamic adds depth and complexity to the narrative, highlighting Jon’s challenges and resilience as he navigates societal expectations and responsibilities while seeking a brighter future for his family.

Embarking on a steamship journey to San Francisco for gold and new opportunities, Jon crosses paths with an intriguing and captivating character who becomes his true love. Their relationship develops amidst the excitement, unpredictability, and sense of adventure that characterized the era of the Gold Rush.

Their romance may be built on shared experiences, mutual support, and an emotional connection that strengthens as they navigate the uncertainties and hardships of their journey. The contrast between the lively and chaotic atmosphere of the ship and the heartfelt moments shared between Jon and his love interest creates compelling narrative tension.

Throughout their voyage, the author vividly illustrates the challenges and dangers faced by those seeking fortune and a new life during the Gold Rush. They delve into themes of perseverance, sacrifice, and the pursuit of dreams in the context of newfound freedom and raw opportunity.

“Tessie’s Travels” also explores the broader historical context of the mid-19th century, incorporating elements such as the shifting roles of women, societal expectations of masculinity and femininity, and the social tensions prevalent during that era.

Readers will witness the growth of Tessie and Jon as individuals, along with their journey toward self-discovery, love, and fulfillment as the story unfolds. The novel explores the transformative power of love and its profound impact on our lives, enabling us to overcome obstacles and discover our true purpose.

About the Author

Sherry K. Pinchak holds both a Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University and a Master’s Degree in Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She resides outside of Los Angeles, is retired, and enjoys traveling, reading, and writing.



