TEXAS Tainted Dreams – by Vivian McCullough

About The Book:

TEXAS Tainted Dreams follows the life of William Riley Gotcher from one adventure to another. It is based on the true story of a young man who grows up searching for his dream, while struggling to overcome losses along the way.

This engaging tale continues the Gotcher family story that began in “Pawnee Prisoner, The Story of Jane Gotcher Crawford”, and will have you empathizing with the young man’s challenges and celebrating his successes. An action-packed novel, it takes you along on the journey as Riley goes from a teamster hauling freight, to a rancher, to fighting Indians as a Mounted Ranger, and finally as a trail boss on the Chisholm Trail. The adversity along the way deepens his love/hate relationship with the Texas frontier.

Will the love of his life finally be able to save him, or will they both be victims of tainted dreams?

Reviews:

I’m so glad you decided to write the story. You have been able to weave the major events of their lives in such a way that it has brought each of the family members alive. The last chapter exemplifies the values of our family that have been passed down to our day.

– Perry Gotcher

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Vivian McCullough is an experienced genealogist and author. TEXAS Tainted Dreams is the sequel to her novel, Pawnee Prisoner. She has also written six children’s books. A mother of two and grandmother of nine, Vivian enjoys retirement in North Texas and spends her time reading, researching, and being with family.

