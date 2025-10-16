TEXAS Tainted Dreams – by Vivian McCullough

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
About The Book:
TEXAS Tainted Dreams follows the life of William Riley Gotcher from one adventure to another. It is based on the true story of a young man who grows up searching for his dream, while struggling to overcome losses along the way.
This engaging tale continues the Gotcher family story that began in “Pawnee Prisoner, The Story of Jane Gotcher Crawford”, and will have you empathizing with the young man’s challenges and celebrating his successes. An action-packed novel, it takes you along on the journey as Riley goes from a teamster hauling freight, to a rancher, to fighting Indians as a Mounted Ranger, and finally as a trail boss on the Chisholm Trail. The adversity along the way deepens his love/hate relationship with the Texas frontier.
Will the love of his life finally be able to save him, or will they both be victims of tainted dreams?
Reviews:
I’m so glad you decided to write the story. You have been able to weave the major events of their lives in such a way that it has brought each of the family members alive. The last chapter exemplifies the values of our family that have been passed down to our day.
– Perry Gotcher
About the Author:
Vivian McCullough is an experienced genealogist and author. TEXAS Tainted Dreams is the sequel to her novel, Pawnee Prisoner. She has also written six children’s books. A mother of two and grandmother of nine, Vivian enjoys retirement in North Texas and spends her time reading, researching, and being with family.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
-
- Command the Whistle: Leadership, Organization, and Respect in High School Coaching – by Steven Lapham
- Hacked, Now What? Protect Your Business From Cybercriminals – by Nathalie Claes
- American Solidarity 2026 – A Message from History: A Call to Action – by Matthew G. Masiello MD MPH
- Embracing the Tune of Love – by Kristopher Paul
- Don’t You Dare Stop Dreaming: A Midlife Guide to Rekindling Goals, Grit, and Grace – by Susan D. Sharp
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!