Don’t You Dare Stop Dreaming: A Midlife Guide to Rekindling Goals, Grit, and Grace – by Susan D. Sharp

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

Don’t You Dare Stop Dreaming: A Midlife Guide to Rekindling Goals, Grit & Grace is not your typical self-help book. It doesn’t preach, pressure, or promise a perfect life in six easy steps. Instead, it invites you to sit down, breathe deep, and remember that your story isn’t over—it’s just getting good.

Written with both humor and hope, this bold midlife manifesto by artist, speaker, and creative Susan D. Sharp is a breath of fresh, funny, and faith-filled air. It meets you in the messy middle—with career changes, caregiving chaos, stalled dreams, and questions that keep you up at 2 a.m.—and reminds you that dreaming isn’t something we outgrow. It’s something we come back to, with more clarity, courage, and coffee.

Through true stories of late bloomers and bold re-starters—like the painter who didn’t pick up a brush until after retirement, the woman who started a cupcake business from her basement, and the man who finally finished the children’s book he shelved decades earlier—this book reveals how transformation is possible even when life hasn’t gone to plan.

With insights from modern thinkers like Marsha Sinetar (Do What You Love, The Money Will Follow), Danielle Krysa (Your Inner Critic Is a Big Jerk), and Elle Luna (The Crossroads of Should and Must), you’ll learn to:

Embrace your evolving definition of success

Take tiny, consistent steps toward a revitalized dream

Make peace with past detours and detours still to come

Speak your longings out loud—without apology

Say yes to joy, hobbies, and creative play

Invite collaboration and ask for help boldly

Discern between ego goals and legacy goals

Pitch, pivot, and persist with God as your ultimate encourager

Each chapter includes journal prompts, “what if?” exercises, biblical wisdom, and space to reflect on how God still delights in your dreams. You’ll be reminded that failure isn’t the end—it’s fertilizer. That play isn’t frivolous—it’s fuel. And that midlife isn’t about fading out. It’s about turning up the volume on your voice, your vision, and your victory.

Whether you’re in your 40s, 50s, 60s or beyond—if your spark feels dim or your goals feel out of reach, this book is your friendly nudge and heartfelt permission slip. You don’t have to be famous, flawless, or fearless. You just have to be willing to say “yes” to the next brave step.

Don’t You Dare Stop Dreaming is part pep talk, part prayer, part creative workbook—and all grace.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Susan D. Sharp turns life’s twists into art, words, and wonder. Author of Mid-Life Wisdom and The Legend of Frodder Spires, she’s also a top Etsy seller and abstract artist. From her Iowa homestead, Susan proves creativity thrives anywhere—especially where imagination and open fields collide.

