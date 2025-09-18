Survival By Instinct – by Sandra Festa

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

The political and social changes of the 1960’s and 1970’s were huge for the families of the Vietnam Veteran. Women, especially the wives of these soldiers were on the brink of immense confusion in accepted roles. There was little pertinent direction offered. The previous generation of women, those of the WWII experience did not know how to help their daughters proceed. At the same time the “hippie Movement” advocated for peace and anti-war. Though the transformation brought long hair, sexual freedom and wide scale drug use was rejected by the majority of American society, the anti-war sentiment carried great weight across our country. This caused great protest against this war and put extraordinary burden on both the veteran and his family. The evolvement of social norms saw the women of this era surviving by instinct.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Sandra Festa resides with her husband on Cape Cod. She has three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grand children. She is a graduate of Wesleyan University and a former social worker.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.