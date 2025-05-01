Seymour The Seagull – by Arian Easterday

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

The story of Seymour is a fictional story based on a real life lesson God has been teaching me about my experience with loneliness. Finding joy starts with getting right with God. “This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” (1 John 4:10 NIV) He wants to have a relationship with you!

The book of Philippians in the bible is a book about Joy. Joy can be found in circumstances that are anything but joyful because it’s not dependent on the circumstances. It’s dependent on God and his promises to you in the bible if you know him and are in a relationship with him through his son Jesus Christ. “If you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. One believes with the heart, resulting in righteousness, and one confesses with the mouth, resulting in salvation. For the Scripture says, Everyone who believes on him will not be put to shame, since there is no distinction between Jew and Greek, because the same Lord of all richly blesses all who call on him. For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” (Romans 10:9-13 CSB)

Sometimes when I am lonely it’s because I have looked to something or someone other than Jesus Christ to fill me or satisfy me. The answer to that loneliness is to turn to God in repentance and by faith ask him to satisfy me and forgive me for making something or someone more important than him. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9 NIV) Then I get to take the love God pours into my heart by spending time with him in his word, the bible, and in prayer, and share that love with others.

I pray you enjoy the story of Seymour The Seagull and turn to God to satisfy your soul. He will fill you to overflowing! “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13 NIV)

About the Author

Arian, her husband Doug, and dog Willy live in the Pacific Northwest. She enjoys boating, gardening, crocheting, and time spent with her grandchildren. She also loves to write, sketch, and try new things. She loves Jesus Christ but most importantly He loves her. 1 John 4:10

