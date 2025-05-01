Crooked Sidewalks “New Revision” – by Ronald P. Carr

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Every life is a story, every story is a book, but most books are never written. We are born, our story begins, life happens and our journey begins. Each story develops over time from infancy through adulthood and changes due to choices we make, and many times by events over which we have no control. Our journey takes us in one direction based on decisions we make, or in another direction based on decisions we don’t make. And, as we learn over time, not making a decision is a decision. As we have our successes and failures, we also learn that failure is not terminal, and all we have to do to succeed is to keep getting up and trying again.

How our story moves toward the next challenge or adventure, is determined by how we react to each event and propelled by our next step forward. It is the life’s lessons and what we learn from them that help us grow, gain experience and wisdom, and move us along our journey. We decide if we are in charge of our destiny or if destiny is in charge of us. We drift aimlessly or we paddle in the direction of our goals. Crooked Sidewalks will guide you as you navigate your journey and share your own story

A good memoir is both entertaining and enlightening, offering insight into the life and times of the author After reading Crooked Sidewalks, the words ‘faith,’ ‘hope’ and ‘character’ come to mind. In a world that needs much more of all three it is both refreshing and fun to read about a man honest enough to show his softer side while talking about the most macho of topics, including military service, athletic pursuits, and leadership in business and family. Crooked Sidewalks shines with sincerity and is filled with memorable recollections and sage advice from someone who believes that everyone has a story to tell. Thank goodness he took the time to tell his own! Ron Carr’s sometimes hilarious and often inspired reflections will leave you wanting to read more.” For someone not as fortunate as I am to be able to call Ron both a colleague and a friend, this collection of stories from his life reveals him to be a man of humor, humility and most of all, faith–faith in Family, Country and God. And best of all, it’s fun to read! – Marilyn Clint – Author, COO, Portland Rose Festival Foundation

A thoroughly entertaining, educational, and delightfully woven tapestry of heart-warming stories, inspiring the hope that many, many more miles of ‘crooked sidewalk’ vignettes will be made available for sharing and exploring. – James Townley – Captain, USCG(r)

Crooked Sidewalks is an entertaining and very personal jaunt down memory lane for the author and his family. It’s a collection of experiences and life stories, not unlike many shared by most people, but the difference is that the author took the time to write it down (something we all have said we are going to do ‘someday’) and to share it with all and to gift us with the vicarious thrill of his experiences while at the same time, reminding us all of our own adventures in life and the value they brought to our existence. Ron Carr’s writing style is whimsical, breezy, warm and from the heart. It makes for an easy and enjoyable read and feels like a day of catching up and swapping stories with an old friend. Crooked Sidewalks is not just an acknowledgement to family and friends he has made over his lifetime, but is also a love letter to God to whom the author gives glory to throughout his book. I highly recommend Crooked Sidewalks for those quiet times that most of us look forward to spending on the couch on a lazy afternoon away from our normal fast paced routines to enjoy being ‘alone’ and totally lost in our thoughts without any outside stimulation or interference. I found Crooked Sidewalks to be positive, incredibly open-hearted and authentic, encouraging and inspirational. Well done, Ron. – Esmond Chung, Actor, Entertainer, Entrepreneur

CROOKED SIDEWALKS TOO by Ronald P. Carr Every life is a story, each story part of our journey, developed from infancy through adulthood based on choices we make, or don’t. It’s life’s lessons that help us grow, gain experience and wisdom, and move us along our journey.

After graduation, the author served in the Navy during Viet Nam, later joining the Coast Guard Reserves, retiring after 22 years of combined service. His civilian profession was as a Development Officer for numerous not-for-profits, specializing in Marketing, Public Relations and Fundraising, raising tens of millions of dollars.

