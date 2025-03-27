Becoming Visible: Overcoming Trauma-Based Fears, Phobias and Self-Doubt by Gayle Fein Petrillo

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
For decades, Gayle Petrillo hid. Throughout grade school, high school and well into adulthood, Gayle hid behind physical scars, fears and phobias, shame and guilt.
Her life had unexpectedly changed in a single moment as a toddler. Severe burns from hot liquid turned the sweet, playful and giggly three-year-old Gayle into a quivering, insecure girl who wanted nothing more than to live in the shadows of anonymity.
Through determination, grit and encouragement from loved ones and mentors, Gayle eventually emerged, turning obstacles into opportunities, and learning that when we confront our fears, we not only live, but thrive.
Now comfortable in her own skin, Gayle is passionate about revealing her story in order to help others overcome their personal adversities and heal as she has. It is her hope that this book will resonate with readers who have been burned physically or emotionally, feel alone or different, or who need that extra encouragement to overcome whatever challenges stand before them.
Related Titles:
- The Accident
A toddler’s life is changed by physical and emotional scars after an accident. Gayle shares the obstacles she faced and overcame and hopes others learn from and are comforted by her extraordinary path to personal and professional success.
- El accidente
El accidente captura la historia de Gayle, una niña juguetona de casi tres años, cuando su vida cambia inesperadamente después de un terrible accidente y cómo superó las cicatrices físicas y emocionales que resultaron.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Born and raised in Albany, NY, Gayle Petrillo’s background includes 30+ years in healthcare. She is an entrepreneur, author and speaker. Her first book, The Accident, shares Gayle’s story as a burn survivor. Gayle volunteers in her community and lives in Tucson with her husband, Al.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
No Road for Cowards – by Jarvis King
Secondhand Truths – by Jackie Adams
The Farm at the East Cove Hotel – by Todd Walton
You Are Unstoppable: A Life Coaching Workbook – by Blake Archuleta
REAL STORIES OF SPIRIT COMMUNICATION: When Loved Ones Return After Crossing Over – by Angela Hoy
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!