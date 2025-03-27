Becoming Visible: Overcoming Trauma-Based Fears, Phobias and Self-Doubt by Gayle Fein Petrillo

New Releases from BookLocker.com

About the Book

For decades, Gayle Petrillo hid. Throughout grade school, high school and well into adulthood, Gayle hid behind physical scars, fears and phobias, shame and guilt.

Her life had unexpectedly changed in a single moment as a toddler. Severe burns from hot liquid turned the sweet, playful and giggly three-year-old Gayle into a quivering, insecure girl who wanted nothing more than to live in the shadows of anonymity.

Through determination, grit and encouragement from loved ones and mentors, Gayle eventually emerged, turning obstacles into opportunities, and learning that when we confront our fears, we not only live, but thrive.

Now comfortable in her own skin, Gayle is passionate about revealing her story in order to help others overcome their personal adversities and heal as she has. It is her hope that this book will resonate with readers who have been burned physically or emotionally, feel alone or different, or who need that extra encouragement to overcome whatever challenges stand before them.

About the Author

 

Born and raised in Albany, NY, Gayle Petrillo’s background includes 30+ years in healthcare. She is an entrepreneur, author and speaker. Her first book, The Accident, shares Gayle’s story as a burn survivor. Gayle volunteers in her community and lives in Tucson with her husband, Al.

 

 

