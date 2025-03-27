Fallen Angel by David Mars

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Fallen Angel is a page-turning adventure about Stanford Williams, his eccentric daughter, and an obstinate home computer that wants to be human and enjoy a pair of long legs. Like everyone else, these three are just trying to find hope and meaning in a very conflicted world.

Stan’s daughter struggles with emotional issues and insecurity, but she is determined to pursue her life’s dreams and be happy. To overcome her fears, Angela must confront the hard realities of life, the terrors of her past, and the dark side of human nature.

Compelled by fate and bound by destiny, Stan and Angela are led onto an alien planet to explore the culture and politics of an ancient, humanoid race. But the aliens are fighting a losing battle against a demonic horde, and there is talk of migrating to Earth.

Worlds collide with magic and science, and everyone must struggle to survive. Stan wants to return home to Earth, but Angela is determined to remain behind. Does Stan leave his only daughter on a dying planet in an alternate universe?

Colorful characters come to life with clarity and depth in a twisting adventure of strange facts and whimsical fantasy. Highly provocative, clever, witty, and emotionally courageous, Fallen Angel is an adult thriller about personal conflicts, the irony of life, and the tragedy of ruthless ambition.

About the Author

David Mars is a retired therapist, holding two master’s degrees in psychology and a doctorate in counseling. He writes science fiction and adventure novels as he pursues his love of Tai Chi Chuan, gardening, and online fantasy games.

