The Five Gold Coins: a subtraction story by Kay Flowers

About the Book

Many children’s books teach addition, but this award-winning folktale illustrates subtraction through the generous actions of a kind-hearted woodcutter. By reading the book, parents can help children learn how to subtract by counting the pictured coins within the sequence of the story. As they count fewer and fewer coins, they will be practicing one-to-one correspondence and recognizing that the number five stands for five things.

While learning important math skills, children also learn a life lesson on the true value of money as a tool for helping others.

Educators can use this book in their early childhood classrooms as well. For example, five circles could be drawn on a chalkboard and each one erased as the story indicates. Additionally, the educator can read the story and lead a discussion, then plan a class project on kindness.

About the Author

A former art teacher, preschool director, and reference librarian, Kay Flowers lives in beautiful Appalachian Ohio with her husband, Denny, whom she met at a storytelling event. She enjoys growing medicinal herbs. Besides writing a monthly gardening column for a local magazine, she is also the author of “Mustang Girl”.

