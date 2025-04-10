Fighting for More Golden Years: Battling Disease and Embracing Hope After Age 65 – by Daniel Muller

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

This is my personal story of battling leukemia as I entered my so-called “golden years.” Turning 65 marked the beginning of a series of profound changes, brought on by both family struggles and personal health challenges.

Eventually, I was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. I endured grueling chemotherapy, fought through debilitating side effects, and then faced yet another blow — new heart complications and the looming possibility of a second, entirely different cancer.

The two years chronicled in this story are about more than just survival; they are about fighting to hold on to my golden years for as long as possible, while seeking hope through faith and the support of loved ones.

There are many books about miraculous recoveries and countless guides on maintaining a long, healthy life through diet, exercise, and wellness habits. But this is a different kind of story. It is about confronting the stark realities of a declining quality of life and the ever-present specter of death—while still striving to remain positive, hopeful, and grounded in faith, one day at a time.

About the Author



Daniel Muller grew up in Ohio, in a family of five. After graduating from college, he began a 35 year career in manufacturing, earning an MBA while employed. After retiring, he began a consulting company and has written three books. He is married with two children and five grandchildren.

