9.OH! – by Rich Ormbrek

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

This novel involves a scenario with which to cope with a serious natural threat known as Cascadia. For 600 miles from Vancouver, British Columbia to Mendocino, California – along the Ring of Fire – are a series of continental plates stuck with for now latent, devastating power. For decades experts in Canada and the United States have been planning contingencies to respond to ‘a slip.’

When this again happens, it will resemble a war with explosions, fires and tsunamis killing many – especially in coastal towns along that stretch. But the dead and injured will not be bullets nor bombs. All the planners will respond to a cry they cannot hear: Medic!

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Rich Ormbrek has developed an interest in his last three books in what are known as “natural disasters.” In reality they are movements of immensely stronger parts of nature. He has attempted to show man’s best way of responding to these overwhelming factors are with math which excludes division.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Fighting for More Golden Years: Battling Disease and Embracing Hope After Age 65 – by Daniel Muller

Everything We Thought We Knew – by Carolyn Niethammer

The Five Gold Coins: a subtraction story – by Kay Flowers

Fallen Angel by David Mars

Becoming Visible: Overcoming Trauma-Based Fears, Phobias and Self-Doubt by Gayle Fein Petrillo

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.