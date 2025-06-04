L.I.A.R. (Love Is Always Right) – by Michael A. Lockwood

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
When they arrived, humanity was mesmerized. The Eniquitus, dazzling in their silver ships and armed with a message of unity, promised peace and enlightenment. Yet, beneath their charismatic facade lies a darker agenda, one poised to reshape the spiritual fabric of the world.
Jeremy Spencer, a preacher with a storied military past, is caught between faith and deception. As blind aliens infiltrate the hearts and minds of humanity, Jeremy must confront not only the lies threatening the world but also the complexities of love, loss, and redemption in his own life.
Surrounded by grief and loss, Jeremy finds a second chance at love and the strength to keep fighting. Profound choices test Jeremy’s resolve, forcing him to reckon with the cost of love and the power of a legacy that endures beyond life itself.
Blending science fiction, spiritual exploration, and an unforgettable love story, L.I.A.R. (Love Is Always Right) is a genre-defying novel that weaves a tale of resilience, redemption, and the unyielding power of love to triumph over even the darkest deceptions.
The Author, a retired Army Colonel, brings reality and his lived in experiences of military service to life to a story of spiritual questioning, exploration of love in its many forms, high stakes extra-terrestrial adventure, and cosmic confrontation.
What if love really is the ultimate truth—even when everything else falls apart?
L.I.A.R. (Love Is Always Right) is a bold and imaginative work that blends memoir, theological reflection, and speculative fiction into a compelling narrative about truth, deception, and the enduring power of love. Michael A. Lockwood crafts a richly layered story that weaves together the earthly struggles of a former military officer, now preacher, Jeremy Spencer, with a cosmic spiritual battle unfolding behind the scenes.
About the Author
Michael A. Lockwood is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with nearly 40 years of service. He holds advanced degrees in Transportation and Strategic Studies. A former expert skydiver, Army-trained salvage diver, and black belt in Judo, he is hopeless romantic at heart
