Ovilla Road: A Pedaler’s Quest for Spirituality by Eric Cupp

About the Book

Ovilla Road: A Pedaler’s Quest for Spirituality, is an old man’s story of rising from the ashes of childhood trauma and finding hope and answers in the solitude of bicycle riding.

As you ride the miles with Eric Cupp, rolling with him from childhood to elderly adulthood, you will witness his struggle to find hope in hurt, joy in spite of injustice, meaning from mistakes, and God in place of religion.

You will travel the dusty alleys of West Texas, see the sunrises of North Texas and the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains and somewhere across the chapters you might find the answers to questions you have been asking and discover peace.

About the Author

Eric Cupp has spent his life bringing hope to broken people such as himself. He is a nationally known speaker but he is best known as the “kid-whisperer,” working with at-risk children. He has worked in education, foster care, churches and the military.

