Ovilla Road: A Pedaler’s Quest for Spirituality by Eric Cupp

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
About the Book
Ovilla Road: A Pedaler’s Quest for Spirituality, is an old man’s story of rising from the ashes of childhood trauma and finding hope and answers in the solitude of bicycle riding.
As you ride the miles with Eric Cupp, rolling with him from childhood to elderly adulthood, you will witness his struggle to find hope in hurt, joy in spite of injustice, meaning from mistakes, and God in place of religion.
You will travel the dusty alleys of West Texas, see the sunrises of North Texas and the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains and somewhere across the chapters you might find the answers to questions you have been asking and discover peace.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Eric Cupp has spent his life bringing hope to broken people such as himself. He is a nationally known speaker but he is best known as the “kid-whisperer,” working with at-risk children. He has worked in education, foster care, churches and the military.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
-
- Lies Beneath the Surface: The Pennsylvania Wilds Series Book 1 – by Heather Meldrum Kaminski
- Southern Woman – by Kathleen Parrish
- Mortal Choice: A Medical Mystery – by David Shactman
- Secret Storm – by Larry A. Bergeron
- Murder on Greyhound Beach: A Rachel Chance and Will Keller Mystery – by Randall Wisehart
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!