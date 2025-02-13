New England Dreams: A Novel Based on the Life of Reverend Joseph Hull – by Clint Hull

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

In 1635 Joseph Hull, an Anglican minister, emigrates with his second wife and seven children to Weymouth, Massachusetts, where he hopes to establish a church that will counteract the growing separatist sentiment in the colonies. Displaced by a rival minister, he moves to Hingham and Barnstable before finding a congenial post in Maine. Returning to England, he is caught up in the turmoil surrounding Cromwell and the Protectorate. With the restoration of the monarchy, his loyalty to Church and Crown is questioned. He returns to Maine, where two Quaker women disrupt his service. He finds some peace ministering to fishermen on the Isles of Shoals. His odyssey includes encounters with Ferdinando Gorges, John Winthrop, and George Fox. Hull’s steadfast loyalty throughout to the Church of England makes his story different and possibly unique.

“Your Great Novel” – “I’m overwhelmed at how you were able to weave the facts on the life of Rev. Joseph into a very interesting and intriguing novel….. I’ve always found theology of the times a little difficult to understand,.but you have given me some insights into this… My sincere thanks to you for your devotion and dedication to this project.” – Phyllis J. Hughes, Hull Family Association Genealogist

Related Titles

OCCUPYING POWERS: A Novel of World War II and the Occupation of Japan by Clint Hull

Army medic matures through wartime service in Philippines and Japan.

NEW ENGLAND GENESIS: A Trilogy by Clint Hull

The three novels that compose “New England Genesis” cover the first century of American history as seen through the eyes of three generations of an actual immigrant family named Hull. Through the experiences of this one family the trilogy chronicles the origins, growth, and consequences of the New England experiment from 1630 to 1720.

Nine Muses… and a Wife by Clint Hull

A writer uses memoir, poetry, and fiction to identify nine women who influenced his career: a girl in Japan, a college love, a bar girl, a pilgrim to Lourdes, two cousins in Vienna, a night nurse, a divorcee, a poetess at a workshop.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Clint Hull was an army medic during World War II. After graduating from the University of Vermont, he worked as a technical writer/editor, while earning advanced degrees at the University of Rhode Island and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In retirement he has devoted full time to writing fiction. His previous novels include Occupying Powers and New England Genesis. He lives on Cape Cod.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Priest, Beast: The Desolation of Father Earl Bierman by Gregory Flannery

Face of the Enemy: An American Asian’s War in Vietnam and at Home – by David O. Chung

The 600 m.o.l. – Black Helicopter Pilots in Vietnam: Tuskegee Glory – Second Edition, by Dr. Joe Ponds

BLUE LIVES MATTER: The Heart Behind the Badge – by Brian P. Whiddon

After the Apocalypse: A Story of Pandemic Survival: Book One, The Old Man – by Chris Russell

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.