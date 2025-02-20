Mysteries of Alanis: Book 4 of “Hell’s Blade” Series – by R.L. Pool

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
When Holly Kelley joined Pat Langstrom in her return to Estelan, she never dreamed she would find answers to “conspiracy theories” that spurred her imagination from a very early age.
She and Greg Graisson traveled to the Lost Citadel in search of those answers and found themselves bruised, wounded and close to death. They also found Illani.
The little white-haired girl led them into secret catacombs within the Lost Citadel and to the library that told of a civilization that came here from another world.
The research they did there prompted a desire to sail to a land where Mandarin was the language spoken, and the people seemed to be living under ancient Chinese feudalism.
How did that happen? To find the answers, Holly, Greg and Illani would have to sail west to the continent of Alanis. Only there would they finally find the answers to Illani’s heritage.
They would find more than they bargained for. They would find what many in our world have searched for, dreamed of, and sought for ages.
- Hell’s Blade
The question is not whether LT Sarah MacLocklin is ready to walk the dark corridors of Hell to the Gates of Heaven. The question is…are they ready for her?!
- Redemption Quest: Book 2 of “Hell’s Blade” Series
Whisked from being buried alive in Afghanistan to a strange ruin called Atrial, Patricia Langstrom, young archeologist, was given a choice. Stay, find the reason for the destruction, or return to her world with no memory of this one.
- Illani’s Song: Book 3 of “Hell’s Blade” Series
Illani was found in secret chambers within the Lost Citadel. When Holy found her, she spoke of the gods leaving her and her people here and flying away. The link to Atlantis caught Holly’s attention immediately.
About the Author
R.L. Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives, and sips coffee on his front porch.
