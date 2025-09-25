The Wind and the Whistle – by Roxy Scheidler

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
What happened to Ruthie Maple?
Many years ago, a young wife carrying a blue sweater would run out the door of a grand old house leaving a husband and three little boys behind her.
“I won’t stay in this house another minute with you, Lawrence Elliot Maple!” Ruthie Maple had screamed.
No one had known a massive blizzard was approaching closer and closer to the town of Mapleton. Lawrence and the townsfolk would search in vain for hours. The young wife was never seen again.
Many years later, Lawrence Elliot Maple lives in the grand old house with his two great-granddaughters, Stephanie and Amy. The man still waits patiently for his wife to return.
Now and again, Ruthie’s whistling in the wind can be heard. The older townsfolk are left to wonder.
This is the first in a series of books of the Lawrence Elliot Maple family. Their large, grand old house and property will reveal its secrets, mysteries, and surprises. It is a fictional story with a heart.
About the Author:
Roxy Scheidler has wanted to be a writer since she was five years old and first touched a toy typewriter. She and her husband have two married sons and two married daughters. They have eleven grandchildren.
