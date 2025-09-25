The Visitor – by Terence A. McSweeney

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
The boy appeared in the Spring of 2245. It was April 1, 2245, to be exact. He was found by a couple standing in a field on their farm in Kansas. He was about eight or nine, but his age was never quite pinned down as he was only there for a short time. At first, Doris and Samuel Merritt thought the boy was lost. They tried to find where he was from, but the child refused to speak. He just stood in that field staring. Doris welcomed the boy to come out from the cold, but the child firmly stood in place.
After a few minutes, dawn had finally revealed the sun, and its heat began to heat up the land ever so slightly. Doris was waving to Samuel for him to come closer. He did and when he was near, she whispered, “He looked up into the sun.” It was the first sign that the boy gave any indication that he was aware of his surroundings. Then it happened. The boy looked at both of them, smiled and said, “Welcome to your new home.”
What if we really are not alone? What if there came a day when all our probes into the deepest reaches of the universe are received? The Visitor explores that exact possibility. Beware of sending messages into space, you never know who might be listening.
Other Titles From This Author:
- Poems and Thoughts: Observations and Commentary on Life, Love and Nature
Poems and Thoughts is a collection of original art coupled with poems and commentary about life, love and nature. Each writing delves into the elegance and fury of the natural world and how we deal with our lives and values within it. The author challenges readers to see the beauty and excitement of a life grounded in nature and the human condition.
- Green Underwear
A whimsical autobiography about growing up in the 50’s and 60’s in the Cold War era of America.
- The Quest: A Heroic Journey of Adventure, Rescue and Redemption
This is the first book of the McGonegal Chronicles. It is the adventure of two brothers, Cillian and Patrick McGonegal and their companions as they work to unravel a mystery of an artifact that holds the key to time itself.
- Little One’s Big Day
Little One’s Big day was written during the pandemic when all the world shut down. The author missing his only grandchild one night sat down and wrote a poem remembering his time with him and all the things he saw that awaited the young boy.
- The Twelve Gates: The Road to Redemption
Cillian McGonegal has spent his life solving ancient mysteries. Now, he and his friends are a part of those mysteries. He must restore an ancient artifact with all of its missing pieces to free his friends and avoid being trapped in the past.
- Redemption and Illumination: The Way Home
Redemption and Illumination: The Way Home is the conclusion of the McGonegal Chronicles. The artifact is searching with Cillian and his party to find its missing pieces so they can save their friends and return home to the present.
- Between the Folds – The Agency: The Aranas Years
James Aranas has been named Archivist after the former Archivist’s death. As he takes on his new duties, he is immediately confronted with a threat that jeopardizes all mankind. He turns to old friends, the McGonegals, for help.
- Autonomous
January 12, 2115, was the day the robots took over. It was not a violent insurrection. In fact, no one actually took notice of it at all. Humans just surrendered. All except one, Tobias Smithwater. He ran with his family into the woods.
- Angular Frequency: The McGonegal Chronicles
Angular Frequency is the conclusion of the McGonegal Chronicles series and anything involving the McGonegals is complicated and deadly. All his friends have settled back into their lives, but now retirement is over and adventure waits.
About the Author:
Terence McSweeney is a retired middle school teacher of English and Social Studies with a BA in Political Science from Boston College and an MS in Elementary Education from Eastern Connecticut State University. When he is not writing, Mr. McSweeney works in his studio painting impressionistic oil landscapes.
