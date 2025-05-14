Good Lookin’ Out: Chapel Girl in Prison – by Christine Marallen

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Prison bites. Chaplain Christine Marallen can’t wait to get there some days.
The United States criminal justice system has massive fan follows in our culture. The millions of men and women who traverse the hallways of our jails and prisons invite curiosity, and mass incarceration is big money—with unusual bedfellows juggling both the blame and the solutions.
While legislators and glam celebrities arm wrestle for headlines and tax dollars, Chaplain Christine Marallen convinces gang members not to off each other on the recreation yard. She teaches men how to forgive themselves for their blackout meth benders, and walks alongside women who regret selling their children’s futures to keep a man around. Inside three state prisons in Southwest Ohio, Marallen unravels her own strongholds and blind spots while clarifying prison truth with a larger Truth—such as, “despite the prison hierarchy, selling the sexual favors of a cellie to pay a debt does not square with divine justice.”
Good Lookin’ Out (prison slang for ‘strong work, thanks’) captures the boots-on-the-ground reality of what’s possible with incarceration, restoration, and redemption, told through the individuals and stories Marallen encounters as a prison chaplain and criminal justice college instructor.
Marallen has spent time with the incarcerated since 2002, trading a successful corporate career for the wooden pews of the prison chapel. Over the last two decades, she has been the ear and the voice for thousands of individuals inside the criminal justice system, writing and facilitating programming for men and women of all faith backgrounds and security levels. Her curriculum on trauma, personal development, and post-release life planning have been offered in treatment facilities, jails, and maximum-security prisons.
Currently, Marallen is the Chief Strategy Officer for Damascus, a nonprofit reentry organization she co-founded in 2015 in Cincinnati. She is the former director of prison ministries for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and past president of the American Catholic Correctional Chaplains Association. Christine holds an M.S. Criminal Justice and M.A. Theology from Xavier University, and is a trauma-informed professional, trained in the NeuroAffective Relational Model (NARM).
Good Lookin’ Out is Marallen’s first book on the topics of incarceration and ministry.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Christine has worked with the incarcerated since 2002 and is the Chief Strategy Officer for Damascus, a nonprofit reentry organization she co-founded in 2015 in Cincinnati. Christine holds an M.S. Criminal Justice and M.A. Theology from Xavier University, and is a trauma-informed professional, trained in the NeuroAffective Relational Model (NARM).
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
- From Keys to the Kingdom – by Glen Ellington
- Goats and Sheep – by Brenda York
- Sweet Sorrow: The Jungle War – Book 3 by Kregg P.J. Jorgenson
- The Shape of Fear: A Novel of World War II – by Charles McNair, M.D.
- The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief – by Gary Sturgis
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!