The Shape of Fear: A Novel of World War II – by Charles McNair, M.D.

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

Incorporating, but overshadowed by the Battle of the Bulge, this battle was fought in brutal conditions during the fall and winter of 1944 by citizen soldiers of both armies. The dense forest negated the American advantages in armor, air, artillery, and manpower, reducing it to a fight between individual soldiers. There are similarities to the Battle of the Wilderness, fought eighty years before. The 28th Infantry Division, which sustained the central part of the fighting, particularly the 112th Infantry Regiment, was a direct descendant of the 13th Pennsylvania that opened the Battle of the Wilderness.

This novel completes my trilogy, which follows the Davis, Aiken, and Hanover families through three wars.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

RELATED TITLES:

SOLDIERS OF A FOREIGN WAR by Charles McNair MD The novel covers more aspects of the war in Vietnam than most other works of fiction. The American, South and North Vietnamese soldiers are followed from their civilian backgrounds, through enlistment, training, combat, wounding and the treatment of those wounds. This is placed within the historic context of Vietnam’s struggle.

In a Dark Wood by Charles McNair M.D. This is a novel about the Battle of the Wilderness fought over three days in May, 1864. It was a bloody encounter costing 29,000 casualties. It was the first battle commanded by U S Grant and Robert E Lee and was the first battle of modern warfare.

About the Author

I was born and raised in San Diego, and attended school through my freshman year at UCSD. I then enlisted for three years in the Army, serving a year in Vietnam. Upon discharge in 1971, I returned to finish college and eventually medical school at UC San Francisco. I moved to Connecticut and practiced for thirty-five years. My wife and I raised three children and have two grandchildren. My other two novels are “Soldiers of a Foreign War”, set in Vietnam, late 1969, and “In a Dark Wood”, dealing with the Battle of the Wilderness, May, 1864.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.