Goats and Sheep – by Brenda York

About the Book

Goats and Sheep is a children’s book about a parable Jesus told in the Book of Matthew in the Bible. Goats and sheep both have unique characteristics that are used comparatively when it comes to our relationship and obedience to Jesus as our shepherd and Savior. As with many of the stories Jesus told, he used our common knowledge to help us understand what he had to say about the Kingdom of Heaven.

Some of us are like sheep, willing to follow Christ because we realize we need God’s help to navigate life. We trust Jesus as our Good Shepherd, knowing he he won’t fail us or abandon us. He will faithfully lead us home. We just have to believe in him and follow.

However, some of us are like goats. We are stubborn , self sufficient, rule benders. We think we can live as we choose without eternal consequences. The story can’t help but cause one to do a little self reflecting. How we respond to Jesus as Shepherd does affect where we will spend eternity. But it will be of our own choosing. We choose whether we are a goat or a sheep. Readers will have to decide for themselves which is better.

About the Author

Brenda York holds a Bachelor of Arts Education and a Masters of Divinity. Goats and Sheep is Brenda York’s first children’s book. The story explains a parable Jesus told in the Gospel of Matthew. The whimsical illustrations and poetry are meant to encourage a young reader’s understanding of a Biblical faith in Jesus Christ. Her teaching career included teaching art to preschool through high school age students, with several years spent in a christian school where she could incorporate her own faith into her teaching. Though retired from the classroom, she still feels the call to reach out to young people. She views her writing and artworks as a vehicle Jesus can use to love on God’s children and grow his heavenly kingdom.

