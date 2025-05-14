Sweet Sorrow: The Jungle War – Book 3 by Kregg P.J. Jorgenson

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

By mid-1971 the U.S. Army’s Long Range Recon Patrol/Ranger teams had learned to out guerrilla the Viet Cong North Vietnamese when it came to behind the lines jungle fighting. With hit and run ambushes, prisoner snatches, and sneaking and peeking, the five and six man teams were carrying out dangerous and daring patrols even as the long and drawn-out ground war for the U.S. forces in South Vietnam was coming to an end.

Realizing that the war was unwinnable, American forces were withdrawing frontline units from the war, leaving an estimated 160,000 troops in-country even as well over 200,000 enemy soldiers were operating in the South with thousands more streaming down through the Ho Chi Minh and Siahanouk Trail from the north. Anyone could see the handwriting was on the wall.

For the 55 LRRP/Rangers of R Company- Romeo Company, it seemed that their war was not letting up, and how they would continue to fight was all about to change.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

REVIEWS:

“A particularly well-conceived piece of writing that revolves around political interference and intrigue- a topic rarely aired, but all too frequent in what was essentially a politicians’ war. Kregg P.J. Jorgenson has provided a riveting read that is highly recommended.” – Readers’ Favorite Reviews

“Fresh and powerful! The story’s emotional weight, combined with its gritty realism, makes Sweet Sorrow a must-read by anyoine interested in military fiction.” – Literary Titan Reviews

A finalist in the Hemingway 20th Century Wartime Novels Awards – Chanticleer International Book Awards

About the Author

I was born and raised in San Diego, and attended school through my freshman year at UCSD. I then enlisted for three years in the Army, serving a year in Vietnam. Upon discharge in 1971, I returned to finish college and eventually medical school at UC San Francisco. I moved to Connecticut and practiced for thirty-five years. My wife and I raised three children and have two grandchildren. My other two novels are “Soldiers of a Foreign War”, set in Vietnam, late 1969, and “In a Dark Wood”, dealing with the Battle of the Wilderness, May, 1864.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.