From Keys to the Kingdom – by Glen Ellington

About the Book

Vic Weston’s life as a cruise ship piano player was almost perfect. He made great money, enjoyed an easy on-board life and drank when he liked. But Vic’s world would be turned upside-down and sideways by an enigmatic lady of mysterious origin. What could she want with a hack piano man like Vic ? He was about to find out the answer and it would send his world spinning to places beyond his wildest dreams and scariest nightmares.

About the Author

Glen Ellington is a retired drama teacher living in the North Carolina mountains. He has published 3 plays and one children’s book but this is his first novel. Besides writing, he enjoys fishing, juggling, and playing piano

