The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief – by Gary Sturgis

About the Book

Grief specialist and author Gary Sturgis has spent years working with thousands of people experiencing the painful journey through grief and loss. He understands from his own experiences how difficult it is to lose a piece of your heart but knows that there is a way through grief to a place of healing. In this workbook he shares with you how to find your way through the maze of emotions to a place of peace.

There are no rules for how to process grief, or directions for how to go through it. That’s why this workbook is designed to help you understand your emotions at your own pace, and in the way that feels right for you. Through gentle but insightful information and practical exercises, you’ll learn new ways to carry memories, lessons, and love in your heart as you move forward on your healing journey.

In this companion workbook to Gary’s bestselling book SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR you’ll come to understand through your own unique and personal experience with grief that you can work through the hurt and learn to live your life with more love than pain.

Written with Gary’s compassionate, sensitive and caring voice The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook provides a roadmap for your grief while reminding you that there’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve. This workbook is filled with heartfelt guidance, coping skills, and the tools you’ll need to help guide you on your path to healing.

REVIEWS:

“Gary Sturgis offers us a heartfelt and informative guide to help us work through the winding emotions of grief and loss. This workbook provides practical and valuable steps to take to do what Gary calls the ‘grief work’. He shows us that we can find clarity and meaning by openly working through all the feelings that come with loss.”

– Brendan Blanchard, PhD, Clinical Psychologist

“The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook is a valuable companion on the road to healing after a significant loss. It provides gentle guidance through the maze of grief and leads us to a place we never imagined arriving at: a place where life once again has meaning and purpose. Reading Gary’s thoughts on grief and loss and doing the exercises gently guides us back to the possibility of healing in the aftermath of loss.”

– Trish Nelson, RN Palliative Care – Hospice

“In this deeply heartfelt and affirming workbook, Gary Sturgis gives us the opportunity to work through our own personal grief and at our own pace. Much like his previous bestselling book, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR, Gary reminds us that grief is best processed in small increments. The exercises are easy to handle and provide a roadmap for navigating our grief, reminding us that there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve.”

– Leslie Armando, BCC-PCHAC

RELATED TITLES:

Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing by Gary Sturgis There is a way out of grief. It will take time, but the pain will lessen, and your heart will heal. You will survive, and this book shows you how.

GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath by Gary Sturgis I wrote this book to help others like me who are on a journey of grief. I consider it a handy “companion” to use along the way. If you have experienced a tragic loss, or know someone else that has, the road of grief doesn’t have to be walked alone.

SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year by Gary Sturgis Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year is a follow-up to Gary’s bestselling book Surviving – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. Gary offers you reassuring guidance and comforting advice as you travel through your personal grief journey.

About the Author

Gary Sturgis is one of the world’s leading voices on grief and loss. As the creator and founder of Surviving Grief LLC, Gary has touched millions of lives with his immeasurable capacity to listen to the heart cry behind the words. He has an active and engaging social media presence with his popular Facebook page, Surviving Grief, and has written three books, including his latest bestselling book, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR. Gary finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. For more information on Gary, please visit www.sgrief.com

