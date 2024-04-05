Destiny Calling – by David Mars

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

universe, anything is possible. Stan’s desperate search for meaning in life begins with a tragic adventure in human despair and leads to the comical truth that within our immenseuniverse, anything is possible.

Destroyed by the failure of his marriage and the shattering of every dream, Stan struggles through his loneliness, searching for hope and a meaningful life. What he finds is an incredible woman who inspires him to live life with courage and joy.

Still haunted by nightmares and prophetic dreams, Stan is compelled by destiny to embrace a bizarre lifestyle that he never thought possible as he guides his eccentric daughter to overcome her own issues and the fears that bind her.

Stan’s adventure is a surprising tale of odd facts, hard cutting truth, and whimsical fiction that entertains with a blend of comedy, tragedy, fantasy, and romance. Written with clarity and imaginative depth, the reader can enjoy a rapidly unfolding drama that reveres the joys and wisdom of life.

About the Author

David Mars is a retired therapist and special educator. Holding two master’s degrees in psychology and a doctorate in counseling, he practices Tai Chi Chuan and martial arts as he pursues his love of literature, gardening, and online fantasy games.

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS: