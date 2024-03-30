The Weight of Our Things: Navigating Possessions and Emotions After the Loss of Your Loved One – by Julie Martella

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!

Losing your spouse or partner is an experience that weighs heavily on the soul. They often leave behind more than just memories. They leave rooms filled with possessions, each holding a story, a sentiment, a whisper of the past. You might be left wondering:

How will I navigate this profound intersection of emotion and belongings?

How will I navigate the maze of possessions left behind?

What do I do with all the stuff?

The Weight of Our Things serves as your definitive guide, offering support as you navigate the dual challenges of managing both their tangible legacies and your intangible emotions. This book offers a compassionate lens through which to view the process of healing, letting go, and honoring the memory of the one you’ve lost. This journey can be a profound testament to love, resilience, and the enduring weight of connection.

Drawing on personal stories, expert insights, and a deep understanding of the human heart, this book is a much-needed companion through the labyrinth of grief and remembrance. Discover the strength to carry the weight and the grace to let it go.

Reviews:

Julie’s gifts for compassion and realistic advice in organizing, disseminating of what was once cherished by someone we cherish, and moving into a new reality will be invaluable for anyone tasked with this challenge.

– Dale Cline, Widower, Pastor

Julie’s book has been an invaluable resource for me. As a professional organizer, I’ve learned how to better understand my client’s needs who have experienced loss. Learning about the brain’s response to trauma, the important role that organization plays, and strategies to help my clients move forward has strengthened my professional skills. I’d highly recommend this book to anyone who wants to learn more about how to move forward after loss.

– Alisha Pangburn, Professional Organizer

The Weight of Our Thingsis a heartfelt approach to the challenging journey of managing possessions while navigating the turbulent waters of grief and loss. It is not a book about just tidying up but rather a guide of wisdom, compassion, and practicality for anyone facing the emotional upheaval of loss and the overwhelming task of sorting through belongings.

– Mary Moore Hughes, Camp Widow Program Director, Virtual Programs Manager, Soaring Spirits International

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Julie Martella Julie Martella is a home strategist, educator, and unintended farmer. Following the death of her husband Jason in 2017, she dedicated herself to supporting those navigating widowhood. Utilizing strategic planning, home organization, and mindset management techniques, she inspires others to create purposeful and meaningful change one day at a time.

