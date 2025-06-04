Camping With Moby Dick: Sebago Lake, Maine – by Santo Branciforte

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

A parody of Herman Melville’s classic novel, Camping With Moby Dick intertwines several comedic themes throughout. During July 4th week in 1994, Conrad Ahabson and family set out on their annual camping trip to Sebago Lake, Maine. This year, however, proves to be out of the ordinary. Before the journey even begins, Conrad is warned by a mysterious employee who prophesizes four evil events that will befall him that week, including being struck by a white whale.

As the prophecies unfold, we follow Conrad through a week of mayhem, enduring various injuries and an epic battle with a mosquito. Obsessed with catching the lake’s legendary largemouth bass, nicknamed “Homer” by the Maine natives, Conrad’s antics grow more outlandish as his week at Sebago Lake runs out.

The story is filled with quirky characters including Conrad’s antagonist, Gestas, a crusty old-time Maine native who owns a boat rental and tackle shop; a beer-drinking French Canadian; and an unlikely friendship with a multi-tattooed spearfisherman. Members of the New York and Boston crime families play out the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry in an unforgettable beach wiffleball game.

The week is filled with uproarious adventures that lead to an epic climax and a surprise ending that will forever change the family’s future vacations at Sebago Lake.

About the Author

Santo Branciforte is a new author who loves fishing, writing short stories and telling them. As a lifelong New Englander, he has spent many years camping at Sebago Lake Maine with his family and falling in love with the area. He especially enjoys the humor and Down East sarcasm of the Maine people. Also, a huge fan of the novel Moby Dick, it was these ingredients that were the inspiration for his first novel.

