Beeline – by Mark A. Moore

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

An unlikely ensemble of hikers meet on the Appalachian Trail, each carrying a secret. One has an uncertain memory of a violent incident; others are hiding fears, unrequited affections, failing health, rejection, and crimes committed or planned. And then there’s Beeline, a stray cat who offers comfort and clues. Each follows their own adventurous path to the Fourth of July festivities at the Thirdway Lodge—and the inevitable fireworks.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Mark Moore section-hiked the entire Appalachian Trail over a decade span, while also enjoying his career in the development and study of medical implants. He’s written two other novels, Thirdway and Section, also concerning adventures, relationships, and drama on or near the AT.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.