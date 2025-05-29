MomFails 24/7: Real Stories By Real Moms by Erica Leigh

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

MomFails 24/7 because we know that being a mom DOES.NOT.STOP.EVER. Whether it’s two in the morning, or three in the afternoon, mistakes happen. But, instead of beating ourselves up about it, let’s finally give ourselves a break. Let’s laugh at our parent blunders. And maybe even share them.

——

MomFails 24/7 is a collection of silly stories written by moms just like you and me. It’s for any mom, old and new, that’s ever felt like a failure (which is, all of us!). From leaving your kid at the grocery store, to leaving the grocery store because your kid had a meltdown, it’s all in there. It will talk you off the “ledge of failure” and help you realize, “Hey, we all make mistakes. I’m not alone.”

——

Every story in the book is relatable and funny. It’s something you can read in your car, while waiting for your daughter at soccer practice, or read on the toilet while hiding from your kids. Either way, it will make you laugh so hard you pee your pants (thanks weakened pelvic floor muscles!). It’s the perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, weddings and baby showers. Anyone who plans on having kids, or already has kids needs to read this book. And pick it up again for a laugh, after they’ve inevitably done something really REALLY stupid.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Erica Leigh lives in Florida with her family. She spends her days passing gas at local surgery centers and her nights snuggled up on the couch with her husband, two kids and dog.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.