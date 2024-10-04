A Dangerous Liberty – by Mary Sheeran

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Renowned composer and pianist Elisabeth Winters returns to the United States from Europe only to discover that her life is in danger. Although she wants nothing but to perform her concerts, she finds herself embroiled in layers of political and personal turmoil that have intertwined through the years she’s been abroad – and her life is in jeopardy.
As she invokes controversy on many levels, her world becomes more chaotic with the treachery she discovers taking place in her own inner circle. AS the daughter of a prominent abolitionist senator who was murdered many years before, she discovers that the powerful men who killed him are now out for her blood as well.
When William de la Cuesta rescues her under extraordinary circumstances, she can’t deny her feelings of trust for him. Yet there is something that disturbs her as well…a memory she can’t quite grasp. He is suave, intelligent, and charming, but does he want to kill her?
Reviews
Winner, Romance category
– Independent Press Awards
“Sheeran does an excellent job of weaving American history with Elisabeth’s story and experiences of a woman fording the treacherous and changing undercurrents of a nation at war within itself…Her story is thoroughly engrossing…Elisabeth’s determination not only powers the plot, but lends a bright, well-researched and strong perspective to a story that achieves much by not equating romance with surrender, but [with] growth.”
– Midwest Book Review
“Do not pass up the chance to experience this novel. It has all the elements of mystery, romance, intrigue, and historical significance that one could hope for, and it does not leave you wanting. An enamoring read from start to finish, A Dangerous Liberty is not a novel to be taken for granted, and it is certainly not one that will be forgotten.”
– Long and Short Reviews
About the Author
