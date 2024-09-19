Tiger Claw – by Michael Allan Mallory

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

It’s murder in the worst degree when an executive at a knife factory is killed with its newest product, a curved blade called the tiger claw. Was Sam Park murdered because of the “private project” he was working on, one that threatened to expose dirty secrets? Ominous message fragments only deepen the mystery. Most perplexing of all is why the dead man’s outstretched hand is resting on the open page of a world atlas. Was he naming his killer?

All is not as it seems as Detectives Henry Lau and Janet Lau try to answer these and other questions, leading them to a startling revelation that undercuts everything they thought they knew in a puzzling investigation Henry refers to as “very Agatha Christie.”

Elements of the murder recall challenging moments from Henry’s distant past. Meanwhile, Janet, his niece and work partner, deals with the aftereffects of a concussion that she struggles to keep from affecting her work on the investigation.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

Reviews:

“With great affection and an aplomb reminiscent of the glory days of detective fiction, Michael Allan Mallory has penned a mystery that’s a joy to read…The result is a fast-paced double-murder investigation that’s sure to please even the most demanding of mystery fans…Loved Henry and his relationship with his niece.” – William Kent Krueger, New York Times Best Selling Author

“Mallory deftly weaves an unputdownable mystery that kept me turning the pages deep into the night. Mallory tosses in some fascinating kung fu, awesome and sometimes hilarious turns of phrase, the strength of family, and some sticky affairs of the heart into a book I can’t recommend more! – Jessie Chandler, author of the Shay O’Hanlon Caper series

Related Title



What is the Bronze Dragon? And why does someone covet it so much he’s already killed for it? Those are the questions Detective Henry Lau must answer to solve the mystery. A cryptic clue left by the dead man may be his last hope. THE LOST DRAGON MURDER by Michael Allan MalloryWhat is the Bronze Dragon? And why does someone covet it so much he’s already killed for it? Those are the questions Detective Henry Lau must answer to solve the mystery. A cryptic clue left by the dead man may be his last hope.

About the Author

Michael Allan Mallory is the award-winning author of The Lost Dragon Murder. He is co-author of two novels featuring mystery’s first zoologist sleuth: Lavender “Snake” Jones. His mystery short stories have appeared in numerous publications. For many years, he studied and taught Wing Chun kung fu in Minneapolis.

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.