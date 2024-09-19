Cappawhite – by Gerald J. Tate

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
This book has been optioned for a movie! The director will be David Hackl with Skyrocket Films.
Moving to Ireland from America during the sixties seemed a good move for Sarah and her husband Otis.
The house in the village of Cappawhite which was bequeathed to her after her uncle died seemed the perfect place to escape the racism which her mixed marriage had brought to her doorstep.
Brought up as a child in Cappawhite Sarah had great memories of the place, and she was happy to return.
But peace and happiness would come in short supply for the couple when Sarah fails to heed the warnings of the locals to stay well away from the forest.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Gerald Tate is an engineer by trade, working mainly in the aircraft industry. Now retired, he spends time writing fictional horror, but has also written a collection of children’s stories which he hopes to bring out in the near future.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
-
-
- Tiger Claw – by Michael Allan Mallory – 09 2024
- Blue Line to Richmond by Thomas J. Berry – 09 2024
- SEEKER and the CROW by Marshall S Thomas – 09 2024
- SHINING LIGHT INTO THE DARKNESS: Finding God’s Purposes and Hope When Life’s Events Make No Sense by Mark Barrett – 09 2024
- What We Do Working in the Theatre – by Bo Metzler – 09 2024
-
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!