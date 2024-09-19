Cappawhite – by Gerald J. Tate

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

This book has been optioned for a movie! The director will be David Hackl with Skyrocket Films.

Moving to Ireland from America during the sixties seemed a good move for Sarah and her husband Otis.

The house in the village of Cappawhite which was bequeathed to her after her uncle died seemed the perfect place to escape the racism which her mixed marriage had brought to her doorstep.

Brought up as a child in Cappawhite Sarah had great memories of the place, and she was happy to return.

But peace and happiness would come in short supply for the couple when Sarah fails to heed the warnings of the locals to stay well away from the forest.

About the Author

Gerald Tate is an engineer by trade, working mainly in the aircraft industry. Now retired, he spends time writing fictional horror, but has also written a collection of children’s stories which he hopes to bring out in the near future.

