World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For April, 2019!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes. And, of course, I save the best one for last!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

IF YOUR QUERY LETTER IS ONLY SIX WORDS, NOT MUCH!

What is probability of my acceptance??

IF YOU CAN’T SPELL THE PUBLICATION’S NAME RIGHT, NOR RESEARCH WHAT THEY PUBLISH, NOR USE CORRECT PUNCTUATION, YOU’RE WASTING THE EDITOR’S TIME…AND YOURS.

I am an undergraduate student,pursuingagricutural economics. I have been into article writing for 2 years now. I write social intelligence and business intelligence. I would like to know if Wrters Weekly can consider my articles for publication.

I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS!

Subject: QUERRY LETTER

Legitimate money making website that make you money in your niche – get around being fooled and fooling yourself in research writing.

SO, LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT. YOU WANT ME TO WRITE THE ARTICLE THAT YOU WANT TO SELL TO ME?

Please send me a cope of article that you need i want to see how is looklike please

SPACES, PERIODS, AND CORRECT SPELLING ARE A WRITER’S FRIEND! (AND, SO IS RESEARCHING A MARKET BEFORE QUERYING.)

Am a free lance writer currently working on a story”(title removed)” the story is abov a young girl going against all odds to chieve what she feels is better for her.

I BEG TO DIFFER…

My name is (removed)

I am a article writer

IS JION A KARATE MOVE? OR A FOOD ADDITIVE? OR SOME KIND OF SPORT?

Hi good day sir or madam my name is (removed) I would too Jion you.guys

WE HIRE PROFESSIONAL WRITERS. WE DON’T TEACH WRITING CLASSES.

Hi! I was thinking of writing an article, but don’t know how to. I’ve already read the guidelines. Now how do I write my article?

I CAN’T QUITE PUT MY FINGER ON IT BUT…SOMETHING TELLS ME YOU DON’T.

hello my name is (removed) i write good articles

THAT’S A PRETTY IMPRESSIVE RUN-ON SENTENCE!

Kindly find attached copy for wrting an article on marketing ideas of an article please reply soon

IF YOU READ THE “INSTRUCTIONS” (THE WRITER’S GUIDELINES), YOU’D KNOW THE ANSWER TO YOUR QUESTION.

how do i get the job after reading all these instructions

WORLD RECORD FOR SHORTEST QUERY LETTER?

i want to write articles

WHY WOULD ANY PROFESSIONAL WRITER GIVE AWAY ARTICLES IN THIS MANNER? THIS IS EXTREMELY UNPROFESSIONAL.

I’m a blogger and an avid reader of Writersweekly, I was following your website for long because I like to read your articles. So, I just want to write a non-promotional article on your website. You can publish under your name if you’d like.

I’M SPEECHLESS ABOUT THIS EMAIL EXCHANGE:

Writer: I am interested in writing articles for Writers Weekly

WritersWeekly’s Managing Editor: Please read our guidelines:

https://writersweekly.com/writersweekly-com-writers-guidelines

Writer: I want to talk to an expert

WHILE I MAY BE SNARKY IN THIS COLUMN, I NEVER “INSULT” WRITERS WHEN RESPONDING TO QUERY LETTERS.

I have experience in writing articles and it would be a special way and pleasure if I can be a part of your team. If you are interested in cooperation, I can send you some of my articles so that I can better understand what exactly works and what you can insult me.

RESEARCH THE PUBLICATION, AND NEVER SUBMIT AN ATTACHMENT WITHOUT REQUESTING PERMISSION FIRST.

Hello!

please look at the article in attachment

is it possible to publish and where it will be publish and cost?

NEVER SUBMIT SCREENSHOTS IN LIEU OF A REAL MANUSCRIPT AND…YUCK!!!

An “author” submitted 3 paragraphs of a book from a Facebook screenshot. Classy. And, it was erotica about “pee and poopoo.” NO THANKS!!!

WHY IN THE WORLD WOULD WRITERSWEEKLY BE INTERESTED IN THIS ARTICLE?

Here is an article in detail about “What is the test tube baby and how it can be a major breakthrough in medical science?”

IN RESPONSE TO A REJECTION LETTER WHERE I HAD TO TELL THE AUTHOR HIS BOOK MANUSCRIPT CONTAINED LITERALLY THOUSANDS OF ERRORS:

Truly u may be reading it wrong a bit. Its a narrative book. And my claim to fame and fortune. Help me help you

I know it has errors but the message is sound. I want to sell the manuscript down the middle. I want rights etc to be split down the middle. This book is worth way more than just errors can fix. Look at it and dictate film or legacy. I talk better in explaining this book. And I can very well talk it through to u. More like a giant web of understanding. Contact me (phone number removed) or just email me. But talk are better. Look it over. Look beyond errors and see the mysteries unfold. Im here anyday to respond

See more entertaining installments of World’s Worst Book Proposals and Query Letters RIGHT HERE.

Please tell us what you think in the comments box below! 🙂

