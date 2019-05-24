Q – “i keep sending out queries but nobody responds what am i doing wrong” (sic, sic, sic…)

Q –

angela i keep sending out queries to magazines but nobody response to me and i dont know why can u look at me emails and tell me whats wrong

A –

I receive countless queries every single day that look like this one. They contain:

1. No (or little) punctuation

2. No capitalization

3. Misspelled words and bad grammar

I don’t know how any writer can claim to be a serious writer when presenting their “work” in this way. Many young people use texting shorthand in their query letters. Lots of folks, regardless of age, have the same errors as those appearing above, too.

To be completely honest, when I see a query like this, I instantly envision all of the edits I will need to do on the article. No matter how good the idea is, I really don’t have the time to correct dozens or hundreds of errors in an article written by someone like this. It appears this email was sent from a cell phone.

The answer is very simple. Use correct capitalization, punctuation, spelling, and grammar. If you do, editors who are interested in your article ideas will respond.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!









Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green