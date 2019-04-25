What Our Readers Said About: “A radio talk show host saw my book and wants to interview me. Should I be leery?”

Readers’ Comments about: “A radio talk show host saw my book and wants to interview me. Should I be leery?”

Readers’ Comments about: World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For April, 2019!

My take on these queries, first of all, is that they seem to be written by persons whose first language is not English. They remind me of the impossible-to-decipher assembly directions that come with products manufactured in China. OK, so I can give them a pass on English usage but the mystery for me is why would anyone want to write for a market that is 100% in a language for which they have little or no proficiency? That is like my thinking I have valuable info to share with readers who speak only Farsi. I don’t speak a word of Farsi but with a crash course I’m sure I can learn enough to enable me to write absolutely scintillating articles to inform the masses. Not! There seem to be a lot of big egos involved, too…but perhaps that’s another story. Having said all that, I get a weird, head-shaking kind of pleasure from reading these awful queries. Thank you!

Glenna Murdock

At 4AM with a tall glass of brandy, World’s Worst Query Letters is often the best part of that day.

Seamus OBrog

Wow, those statements by the various “authors” are astounding. It’s a journey for all of us and if we assume we have the next best seller or that we don’t have to do our part in helping the editor, it will be a tough row to hoe for that author or writer. As an illustrator, I’ve had a lot of frustration with authors who want to hire me and pay me after the book is published, when their little amazing gem is making it’s millions. As a writer, I’ve had to keep learning and embrace the hard work. It’s kind of like being a gardener, one has to keep weeding out what doesn’t belong. Thank you for sharing this and other posts. They give me hope for my writing.

Valery Larson

This feature never fails to inspire me in my own writing, when I feel doubts crowding my confidence.

Doug

Read More Letters and Comments

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!