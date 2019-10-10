NICE TRY, FELLA! The FUNNIEST Fake Book Proposal We’ve Ever Seen!

Sometimes competitors and others test BookLocker.com to see if we really do screen manuscripts that we’re considering for publication. Yes, we absolutely do! We rejected the poetry book written by the dog of an author. That was memorable. There was the manuscript filled with fictional, very graphic child abuse scenarios (our contract states we don’t publish fiction portraying minors in graphic sexual abuse situations but we do publish memoirs of victims of child abuse).

And, then there’s the one we received today.

Here it is for your chuckles:

Title: F**king Mares for Fun and Profit (he spelled out the bad word in his submission)

Pages: 345

Format: pod

Description: Living on a horse farm gives me every opportunity to mate with mares when they are in heat.

Why Should BookLocker Publish Your Book? Because there are a lot of boys/young men on farms that f**k their animals regularly. I know several young men who are in love with their horses.

We didn’t just fall off the turnip truck so my response was:

Very Funny.

No thanks.

Sadly, many of our competitors, including ones who claim to vet manuscripts, don’t even look at them. They’ll publish anything coming over the e-transom. Of course, that makes their entire catalog of books suspect. Some libraries won’t even buy books published by CreateSpace (now called Amazon KDP) because they know that Amazon will publish pretty much anything, regardless of quality or content. See #10 in THIS ARTICLE for info. from a librarian on that.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

