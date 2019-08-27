“Amazon has deleted verified reviews from my book page! What can I do?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

Amazon has deleted some verified reviews from my book page, and isn’t allowing some (but not all) of the verified purchasers to leave reviews. Is this common, and can anything be done about it?

Mitch

A –

Hi Mitchell,

If these review were submitting by friends or family members, believe it or not, Amazon has a way of knowing that. For example, if I had a gift shipped to my aunt last year, and if she then posted a review of one of my books, Amazon would know we had a personal connection.

Amazon owns many companies. If you are “friends” with someone online, or have some other connection to that person in a database that Amazon owns, they can see that, too.

As ridiculous and Orwellian as it sounds, f Amazon does figure out a connection between the author and a reviewer, they can (and probably will) reject the review.

See:

IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around!

and

“Why won’t Amazon let my relatives post (fake!) reviews about my new book?”

THIS IS A REMINDER that the WritersWeekly.com Summer, 2019 24-Hour Short Story Contest is only 11 DAYS AWAY!

What will the topic be??? See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY, 7/13/19! It’s a blast! 🙂

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.











Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html