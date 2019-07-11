Q –

After hearing recent news about Amazon selling counterfeit books, how can I find out if I’m a victim?

M.M.

A –

This is a very good question and, unfortunately, figuring this out might be expensive. First, have any of your readers complained about the quality of your book? Have any of them notified you that the book they received didn’t look quite like the one featured on your website? If you can answer yes to either of these questions, you might be a victim of counterfeiters.

Some counterfeiters might list books directly on Amazon, for sale through Amazon. Search on Amazon for your book’s title in quotes, and look for two or more listings. Click on the “read inside” option (if available) to see if it’s really your book or not. Is the cover exactly like yours or are there subtle (or not so subtle) differences?

The only way to confirm your book has been counterfeited is to order copies from some Amazon resellers that appear suspicious. Look for ones that are low-balling your book’s list price.

Unfortunately, Amazon, nor any of the articles I’ve seen on this troubling topic, have listed the resellers or “publishers” that are selling counterfeit copies.

If you do find counterfeit copies of your book, immediately notify Amazon’s copyright infringement division. DEMAND they remove the counterfeit copies and that they terminate that seller’s account.

Also, please send me information you gather in the process, including the names of the counterfeiting sellers so we can share that information with our readers and authors. We would all appreciate it! And, we might be able to help you figure out which company is actually printing those counterfeit copies.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here:

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION



Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.

Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/4814.html