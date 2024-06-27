SCAM ALERT! Writers Press Publishing House Caught Faking Relationship with Traditional Publisher!

I received the following exchange from one of our authors last week:

EMAIL FROM OUR AUTHOR

Hi, Angela

I hope all is well in your world.

I thought the email exchanges below were worth sharing with you. I have had no further communication from Writers Press Publishing House.

Best regards.

Larry

EMAIL FROM OUR AUTHOR TO MACMILLAN PUBLISHERS

On Wed, 21 Feb 2024 at 12:12, larry wrote:

I received the email below today. Is it legitimate? Thank you.

EMAIL RECEIVED BY AUTHOR FROM SCAMMER

From: Alexa Peters <alexapeters24.writerspressllc@gmail.com>

Sent: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 8:02 AM

To: larry

Subject: CONGRATULATIONS!

Hi Larry,

My name is Alexa Peters, a Literary Supervisor of Writers Press Publishing House. This is to inform you about the Letter we received from Macmillan Publisher Ltd. a Traditional Publishing Company for Book Acquisition Project. Your Book has passed the initial evaluation and MacMillan Publisher is interested in Acquiring your Book for a 5-year contract deal.

I’d like to know the best time to talk so we can discuss how we can proceed. You can reply to this email or call me at 646-844-4254.

Hope to hear from you soon.

Alexa Peters

Literary Supervisor

MARKETING AND PUBLISHING SERVICES ASSOCIATE

Writers Press Publishing House

+1 (646) 844 – 4254

Alexapeters24.writerspressllc@gmail.com

MACMILLAN’S RESPONSE TO OUR AUTHOR

From: Rena Segall On Behalf Of Macmillan Compliance

Sent: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 2:21 PM

To: larry

Subject: Re: Is this a legitimate inquiry on behalf of MacMillan Publishing?

Hello,

Thank you for reaching out.

The offer received is not a legitimate offer of publication from Macmillan. We do not have any record of business with Writers Press Publishing House. We recommend that you do not interact with these parties any further.

You can find further information here on our website.

Regards

Macmillan Ethics & Compliance | compliance@macmillan.com

