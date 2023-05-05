Author Contacts Me, Avoids Getting Scammed

I thought you all would enjoy the exchange below…and possibly learn from it. 🙂

AUTHOR

I was contacted by a film company who has an executive producer interested in adapting my book for a movie or series. They require a screenplay to proceed. Do you have any recommendations for a group that is trustworthy for screenplays? Thanks.

ME

First, be very, VERY careful. The industry is filled with “your book can be a movie!” scams.

The only recommendation we have for screenwriting is HERE.

But, before you hire anyone, make sure the offer is legit. If they ask you for any money at all, it’s not. It’s also extremely unusual for a “producer” to require a story to be a screenplay before proceeding. The production company should be footing the bill for that.

AUTHOR

Thanks Angela. The film company is not asking for any money but steered me to a media company to write the screenplay who is charging $20,000 for that…which seems high. I’ll check your source and carefully proceed.

ME

I’d be willing to bet a lot of money that the film company is either getting kickbacks from the media company, or that they are the same company, but operating under different names.

If I were you, I’d run away FAST from those outfits.

AUTHOR

Thanks Angela… I agree with your assessment. The film company confirmed they would pay $10,000 toward the $20,000 screenplay writing fee, although I suspected some collusion. Regardless, I ended my discussion with them on Monday. I’m working on the 3rd novel in the trilogy, which may be ready for publishing by year-end. At that time, I’ll reach out to agents and see if anyone will pick me up to focus on the screenplay concept.

ME

Would you mind sharing the names of the two “companies?”

The exchange continued with the author providing me with the names of the “film” company, and the company that quoted him $20K for the screenplay. It’s not unusual with these scams for the “film” company to offer to pay half the cost for the writing of the screenplay. The fact is, the two companies are one in the same and they aren’t paying for anything. They simply quote twice the price, and pretend to only be charging the author half.

I did some poking around. Here’s what I sent to the author:

ME

I looked up their address. It’s an unimpressive brick building. I zoomed in a bit and saw names for two other film/production companies but not the name y0u mentioned.

There’s almost nothing on their facebook page and there have been no new posts since 2020.

I can’t get their website to open up.

Their Twitter feed hasn’t be updated since 2014.

There is a nice looking press release online and other things sure make them look legit but…I’m getting a bad feeling about this outfit.

I can also find no mention of them on bbb.org.

BINGO! I just found a post online under an article about scams in the industry that mentioned them specifically. Apparently, there was a legitimate production company with that name but they went out of business a few years ago. That explains why there are no updates on their social media posts. A scammer grabbed the name, and ran with it. And, the same person owns both the “film” company and the screenwriting service.

So, he’s posing as a “director” to lie to authors about a possible movie deal just so he can make money with the screenwriting.

AUTHOR BEWARE!

