Here’s an Example of How We Protect Our Readers from Scams

I play a fun game with my employees. When I receive a book manuscript, and decline to publish it, I share the information with my employees, and let them guess “why we do not want to publish this book.” It’s a fun exercise and it has taught them a lot over the years.

I also do this with freelance jobs and markets. Just today, I received the following message from someone who wanted to run a job listing in WritersWeekly. I have anonymized it enough so that you won’t know what company it is (trust me, you don’t want to work for them). However, I’ve left in pertinent parts.

See if you can guess why we would never run this employment ad. Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

——– Forwarded Message ——–

Subject: PAYING JOB FOR WRITERS

Date: Fri, 25 Aug 2023 03:19:44 -0400

From: Paying Jobs <writersweekly@writersweekly.com>

Blogger

REMOVED@REMOVED.com

UNALASKA, AK 99547

CONTACT INFO: REMOVED

www.REMOVED.com.ng

NAME OF PERSON FILLING OUT FORM: REMOVED

Blogger

DESCRIPTION OF PUBLICATION: The blog is about writing about scholarship in four countries of the world, USA, UK, newzeland and Australia

AD: I am looking for bloogers who will help me write articles on the ongoing scholarships in Australia, newzeland, USA and the u.k

PAYMENT: 30 $

For the “game” I played with the employees today, Brian was the first one to figure it out. I sent him a virtual trophy. Ha ha ha.

